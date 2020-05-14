Although some regions are ready to reopen, the problem is not gone

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — More of New York is ready to reopen, as New York State on PAUSE expires Friday.

Western New York, which the state map counts as Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties, still does not fall into this category.

In order to be eligible for entering phase one of reopening, a region must meet the following requirements:

As of Thursday, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and North Country regions have met them.

That being said, “phased reopening does not mean the problem has gone away,” as Gov. Andrew Cuomo put it on Thursday afternoon.

The Governor has often said that the people of New York are the reason the virus has not affected as many people as predicted. He noted that many people followed proper protective measures, including the practice of social distancing.

Looking toward reopening, Cuomo says the future is still in our hands. He encouraged local governments to monitor numbers of cases on a daily basis. If they start to rise, immediate action should be taken.

For businesses and other places of public gathering, he says protective measures still must be in place and followed.

Individual responsibility is also important, the Governor says.

As a result of the virus, 157 more people died on Wednesday. 36 of them were nursing home residents.

The number of people being treated for the virus in hospitals has been steadily decreasing, and lately the daily number of new cases has been relatively flat.

The state continues to investigate a new illness in children that’s possibly related to COVID-19. There are currently 110 known cases in New York.

