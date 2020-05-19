Roswell Park is only WNY hospital to take part in statewide pilot program for visitors

MANHASSET, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute will be western New York’s only hospital to take part in a new pilot program for hospital visitations.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday morning that the Greater New York Hospital Association and the Healthcare Association of New York State are implementing the two-week program in 16 hospitals across the state.

The program will allow increased visitation opportunities for family members and loved ones of patients.

While the program is in place, visits will be time-limited. Visitors will be provided personal protective equipment, like masks, which they must wear. They’ll also be subject to symptom and temperature checks.

Here is the full list of hospitals involved in the program:

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.