NY voters to receive absentee applications in the mail

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — With primary elections and the special election for the NY-27 Congressional seat set to take place on June 23, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state will send absentee voting applications to all eligible voters in New York.

Total coronavirus-related hospitalizations have dropped to approximately 14,200 in New York.

Although the total is getting lower and lower, the rate of new hospitalizations is remaining about the same day-to-day — around 1,300.

Between Thursday and Friday morning, 422 more people died. 24 of them were in nursing homes.

Noting this is “our first global pandemic,” Gov. Cuomo gave a brief history lesson on how COVID-19 has spread, and how the U.S. has reacted to it.

But the conference did not only include a history lesson, but one in science, too. Cuomo detailed how long the coronavirus can live on various surfaces.

Schools and non-essential businesses are closed through May 15 due to Cuomo’s New York State on PAUSE order, which was extended again last week.

The obvious effect this order is having on the economy is significant. On Friday, Gov. Cuomo released a new estimate on how much revenue the state will lose.

Antibody testing took place in 19 counties this week. These kinds of tests, which are given to people who may have previously been infected, help scientists know more about how the virus is spreading, and who is getting it.

In addition to that, those who get positive results in an antibody test may be able to donate convalescent plasma, which will aid in finding a vaccine.

If you wish to utilize the state’s emotional support hotline at this time, call 1-844-863-9314.

