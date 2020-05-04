Gov. Cuomo explains criteria for reopening, announces 1 million NYers have been tested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Rochester, Gov. Andrew Cuomo once again spoke of reopening New York, but says reopening will be harder than closing down.

“This is not a sustainable situation,” Cuomo said of New York’s current state. He was not only referring to economics, but peoples’ mental states, too.

Currently, New York State on PAUSE is in effect through May 15, meaning some businesses may start reopening after that. Schools will remain closed through the rest of the academic year, though. It is not clear if they will reopen this fall.

Here is the criteria for reopening businesses:

If the rate of transmission gets into outbreak levels, meaning an average of one person will infect more than one other person, reopening will be halted.

Gov. Cuomo says New Yorkers must learn the lessons given during this experience, and “be smart” since there is still a lot of uncertainty as to possible second or third waves of the virus. He cautioned people to “know what you don’t know,” during his briefing on Monday morning.

Reopening will be regional, since New York is not a homogeneous state. The downstate areas, like New York City, have been impacted by COVID-19 much harder than upstate New York.

Testing has been essential in helping New York track the virus and learn more about it. As of Monday, more than 1 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19.

On Sunday, 226 more people in the state died as a result of the coronavirus. 33 were in nursing homes.

The total number of people hospitalized has stayed below 10,000 for days now, with the total around 9,600, as of Monday morning. There were 717 new hospitalizations on Sunday. That number has steadily decreased.

