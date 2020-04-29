WATCH: Gov. Cuomo reveals display of masks donated to NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a powerful statement about the help New York has received from people in other parts of the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Saying “I’m going to show you a self-portrait that was done by American people,” Cuomo got up from his seat during Wednesday’s briefing to reveal a display of masks donated to New York from people outside the state.

“That is a self-portrait of America, and you know what it spells? It spells love,” Cuomo said while revealing the tall collection of masks.

“We received thousands of masks from all across America, unsolicited, in the mail, homemade, creative, personal, with beautiful notes from all across the country,” Cuomo said. “Just saying thinking about you, we care, we love you, we want to help.”

Before taking questions from reporters, Cuomo concluded his presentation by saying “This is what this country is about, and this is what Americans are all about. A little bit more of this, and a little bit less of the partisanship and the ugliness, and this country would be a better place.”

Cuomo has recently been critical of politicians who he believes are trying to bring politics into the picture of the pandemic, particularly Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

