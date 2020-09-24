As New York’s positive COVID infection rate creeps past 1%, Cuomo urging parents, teachers to visit state report card

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in New York City on Thursday, where he announced that Wednesday’s positive COVID-19 infection rate was 1.02%.

“Numbers are still numbers, facts are still facts. Even in this crazy time,” Cuomo said. “We are affected and affected can mean infected.”

Cuomo reminded New Yorkers to stay vigilant as the positive coronavirus cases continue to rise around the United States and around the world. For comparison, Cuomo shared some charts, which showed New York had cases decreasing, while other states had positive cases on the rise.

During his briefing, Cuomo also encouraged parents and teachers to visit the COVID report card. Each day, the website is updated with the number of positive cases in their local school district. There was even a demonstration of how the website worked. You can watch that in the video below:

Cuomo also said he was going to set up a task force that would look into how a COVID vaccine would be implemented across the state, saying it would be a massive undertaking.

“I think the way we have handled COVID is a model for this country. I want New Yorkers to do the same for vaccines,” Cuomo said.

He said his goal is for New York to become the first COVID-free state.