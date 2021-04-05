WNY positivity rate sits atop the state at 4.7%

(WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo says Western New York is back up at the top when it comes to the seven-day COVID positivity average across the state.

During Monday’s phone conference, the governor announced WNY’s positivity rate was up to 4.7%.

Cuomo reminded folks that WNY was a real problem for a long time. He said the state communicated the message of the severity and WNY improved.

“I’m not a scientist, but to me it is undeniable that behavior of a community makes the difference,” Cuomo said. “Why do you have Manhattan at 2.6 and Western New York at 4.7?”

You can hear the entirety of Cuomo’s conference above.