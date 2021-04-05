WNY positivity rate sits atop the state at 4.7%

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo says Western New York is back up at the top when it comes to the seven-day COVID positivity average across the state.

During Monday’s phone conference, the governor announced WNY’s positivity rate was up to 4.7%.

Cuomo reminded folks that WNY was a real problem for a long time. He said the state communicated the message of the severity and WNY improved.

“I’m not a scientist, but to me it is undeniable that behavior of a community makes the difference,” Cuomo said. “Why do you have Manhattan at 2.6 and Western New York at 4.7?”

You can hear the entirety of Cuomo’s conference above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories