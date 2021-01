ALBANY, N.Y (WSYR-TV) -- As COVID-19 vaccines roll off the shelves and into the arms of New Yorkers, many are wondering when it's their turn to roll up their sleeves.

New York State has launched a new "Am I Eligible" app to help residents determine when they are eligible for the vaccine. If you are eligible, the app will connect you with where you can get the shot and allow you to schedule an appointment.