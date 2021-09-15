Hochul’s statewide COVID update: Masks, vaccines, and incentives

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference to provide a statewide COVID-19 update. She included new mask mandates, vaccine initiatives, and qualifications to administer vaccine doses.

On the numbers, Hochul said that positivity remains around 3% statewide. “There have been a number of developments, but basically, we’re not in foreign territory. We’ve been down this path before,” she said. Her administration is working with local leaders from areas with high positivity rates—like in the Capital Region and North Country, both over 5%.

“It’s painful for everyone,” Hochul opined on continued deaths. Even so, “We are still in good shape” regarding hospital availability, she said, with last year’s surge capacity plan still in effect in case numbers increase. “They’re ready,” she said of the state’s hospitals. “This will not be new to them.”

Hochul highlighted the fact that on public transit, ridership is up, setting new records for the COVID-era. “These are not the records we would have hit in the past,” she said. “Numbers keep trending upward, particularly as there have been more vaccine mandates,” the governor said.

Along the lines of mandates, Hochul announced a new one for masks. They are now required at child care and day care centers, inpatient and outpatient mental health facilities, substance abuse services, and other state-regulated residential and congregate day programs.

“We’re getting better, my friends, we’re getting better!” Hochul said on vaccination rates, before talking about vaccine efficacy. “I’m not sure who wants to play with that Russian Roulette,” she said in reference to being 11 times as likely to die without a vaccine. She warned New Yorkers to be vigilant about recognizing fake news on social media. “We need to shut that down.”

And she shared concerns that vaccination rates among young people were too low. “Teenagers have to be higher than those numbers,” Hochul said.

With that in mind, she introduced a new vaccine initiative targeted at young people to raise their vaccination levels. As part of the #VaxToSchool program, people who get vaccinated at a pop-up location can be entered to win tickets to the Governors Ball—a live music festival set for the weekend of September 24, featuring Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and 21 Savage.

With the change to autumn around the corner, the governor offered a sobering warning:

“if you know people who are not vaccinated, persuade them that it is not going to be fun to spend the winter on a ventilator.”

Hochul said she has worked with Wadsworth Labs in Albany to monitor the Mu variant, which does not appear to be spreading in New York, holding consistently at a >0.5% Threshold. Still, the governor warned about remaining vigilant as the weather cools and closer congregations move indoors. On last year’s spike, she asked and answered: “What triggered it? Halloween.” But she also included a qualifier to encourage inoculations: “This was pre-vaccine.”

Hochul identified a problem with vaccination administrations, saying there were not enough trained vaccinators. She announced that she has directed the Department of Health to allow EMTs to administer vaccines.

“Many county executives told me they would like to have this ability for their local fire departments” and other responding medical personnel, she said.

Hochul also addressed booster shots, saying that expectations are high for local health departments to handle the rollout for added shots at the eight-month mark. She said that state resources are also available to back them up, announcing a $65 million initiative to support local efforts at mass vax sites and popups.

The governor also lauded the reopening of venues like theatres and stadiums. On Tuesday, Broadway reopened. “I was there on the stage of ‘Phantom of the Opera. I wanted to go there because that’s where masks were first popularized,” Hochul joked. On a more serious note, she commended sports organizations for requiring their fans to be vaccinated.

On Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a state requirement that health care workers get vaccinated. Also on Tuesday, Hochul announced appointments to New York’s ethics committee, JCOPE.