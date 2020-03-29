WATCH: Josh Allen shares message of thanks to Kaleida Health employees

(WIVB) – Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared a special message the Kaleida Health family amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Allen thanked doctors, nurses, and staff in the video, adding that he’ll be praying for them and their families.
