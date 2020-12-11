Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul provides an update on NYS vaccine disribution

(WIVB)– While the first Pfizer vaccines will go to frontline workers, New York is expecting to get additional covid vaccines by the end of the month.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, Moderna will distribute 340,000 doses.

She did not say how many will go to Western New York.

The state has already given the Moderna vaccine it’s stamp of approval

“We know that half of the population of saying right now that they’re anxious and suspicious and cynical about a vaccine they wanna make sure that it is safe and they’re not lining up for us to get it. I want to reassure them, that the governor is going to be one of the first people to get this vaccine. He said he would not ask New Yorkers to do anything he’s not willing to do. I am in that same category I wanna make sure that it is safe for all New Yorkers.” Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor, New York

Hochul stressed that up-to-80% of New Yorkers need to get vaccinated, for the shot to be effective.

She does not expect the vaccine to be available to the general public until the spring or summer.