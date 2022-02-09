WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul hosts COVID-19 briefing to update New Yorkers on pandemic

Editor’s note: This briefing will be live streamed on this page at 11:15 a.m. EST.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is hosting a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning to update New Yorkers on the state’s pandemic response efforts.

“The storm clouds are parting, just as the COVID clouds are parting,” Gov. Hochul said. “Our COVID numbers are declining on many fronts.”

According to a Tuesday report from The New York Times, the governor is expected to announce that the state will let the indoor mask mandate expire Thursday.

The state’s indoor mask mandate has been in effect since December 13 and requires masks to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

“It was a strong action to take at the time, but I stand behind what we did,” Gov. Hochul said.

While the mask requirement for indoor businesses and venues is expected to be lifted this week, the mask mandate for schools isn’t set to expire until February 21.

The governor met with superintendents, teachers, and parents Tuesday to discuss the separate mask mandate in schools.

Also Tuesday, New York State Department of Health officials said the regulation enabling state officials to issue issue such a mandate was expected to be renewed beyond February 21 to “ensure we have continued flexibility as we monitor the data and determine next steps.”

That does not necessarily mean the mandate itself must be extended. To note, many school districts are off the week of February 21 for scheduled winter break after President’s Day.

The mask mandate was recently granted a full stay by New York’s Appellate court, as the appeals process continues.

New York state has seen a steep drop-off in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks: Fewer than 4,000 new cases were reported statewide Sunday, down from more than 82,000 one month prior. On Tuesday the governor reported that New York’s COVID-19 case rates have reached their lowest level since November 30, before the mask mandate was implemented.

“90,000 New Yorkers tested positive one month ago,” Gov. Hochul said Wednesday. “Now we’ve witnessed a 93% drop in new cases since then.”

Additionally for New York, Gov. Hochul reported the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since December 26, and the fewest COVID-19 patients in an ICU since December 20.

“My biggest nightmare was thinking that our hospitals were be overrun and we would not have the capacity of serving patients,” Gov. Hochul said. “We had a severe shortage of workers, which meant that we had bets, but we didn’t have people to care for the patients.”

The governor said there’s been a 63% drop in statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations since January 12, which gives the state and hospital systems more flexibility to move health care workers to where they are needed most.

