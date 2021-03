(WIVB) — We will never forget when the Coronavirus struck one year ago.

We were told to stay home under shutdown orders, as COVID-19 spread through our communities.

Today, News 4 takes a look back at the pandemic — what we went through, what we’ve learned, and what’s still to come.

Click here for the latest coverage on the pandemic.

You can watch the special live in the player above. Part 2 airs Monday at 9 a.m. on News 4.