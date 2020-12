ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Western New York is dealing with increasing cases of COVID-19 and taking steps to turn that around. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul joined News 4’s Jacquie Walker to lay out the situation.

We asked the Lieutenant Governor about NYS vaccine distribution, microcluster strategies, Western New York’s “zone” statuses and more.

