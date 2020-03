The Washington National Cathedral says a stone mason found 5,000 medical masks in a crypt Wednesday after forgetting about the load for more than a decade. The church is now donating them to medical institutions that are in desperate need of them as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Cathedral, where many American leaders have been eulogized or held prayer services, announced the discovery by its employee in a tweet. The cathedral sent a portion of the masks to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and the rest to Children's National Hospital.