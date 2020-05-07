Wegmans launches new scan app to cut down time spent in the store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Wegmans is making it a little easier and quicker to shop.

They recently rolled out their new scan app to Western New York.

The idea is to cut down on how much time you spend in the store.

You can download it through the Apple or Google Play store.

You can use the app at the stores on Alberta Drive, Amherst Street. Losson Road, McKinley Parkway, and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Wegmans officials tell us you will be able to use it at locations on Sheridan Drive and in Williamsville in late June.