Wegmans receives enough masks for employees to wear

(WIVB)–Colleen Wegman delivered a message Wednesday, updating the company’s COVID-19 response.

She says Wegmans has received enough masks to make it possible for employees to adhere to the CDC’s advice.

“All along, we have followed the guidance of the CDC for the latest trusted advice,” Colleen said.

The masks will arrive at the stores in the next few days.

Wegmans says it will continue to follow standards for social distancing, sanitation, and plexiglass screens at check out.

Colleen says, “we are confident in the measures we’ve taken to keep our stores a safe and positive place to be during this time. We thank you for your support as we continue to learn and ensure progress is made daily.”

Read her full message below: