Wegmans receives enough masks for employees to wear

(WIVB)–Colleen Wegman delivered a message Wednesday, updating the company’s COVID-19 response.
Read her full message below:
We are a family company who has never felt more like a family as we come together during this trying time, and we hope the same for all of you. On a daily basis, we are so moved to hear the stories of kindness and connection happening in our stores. Our people and our customers continue to be nothing short of amazing.
We thank our people who continue to show up every day with a positive attitude, ready to deliver incredible service, equipped with the most up-to-date trusted science to protect themselves and our customers. Our customers support us every day, taking time to recognize our people and encourage us to keep going, which truly makes a HUGE difference.
We understand this is a trying time for everyone. We are extremely grateful for the way people – our suppliers, employees, customers and community partners – are pulling together to help.
All along, we have followed the guidance of the CDC for the latest trusted advice. Most recently they are advising that the application of masks may prevent the spread of the virus. We are fortunate to have secured enough masks, arriving at stores in the next few days, to make it possible for our people to adhere to this advice. As we continue to follow the highest standards for social distancing, sanitation, and plexiglass screens at check out, we are confident in the measures we’ve taken to keep our stores a safe and positive place to be during this time. We thank you for your support as we continue to learn and ensure progress is made daily.
As the world around us continues to change at a rapid pace, we continue to make decisions with the most up-to-date science in mind, while always leading with our hearts. We express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you.
All Our Best,
Colleen