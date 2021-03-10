We’ll never forget how the pandemic turned our world upside down

(WIVB) — We will never forget when the Coronavirus struck a year ago.

Most of us were told to stay home as COVID spread through our communities and shutdown orders took effect.

Others were called to work during this chaotic time at our local hospitals, police and fire stations, grocery stores, and all other essential businesses.

Our way of life changed. We put on masks, our kids stayed home from school, and we were forced to see our friends and family through a screen.

So many of us also lost loved ones, and it all seemed to happen overnight.

Throughout the pandemic, you have been turning to us for answers, but we’ve been learning right alongside you as the coronavirus took hold of our communities and turned our world upside down…

Foreign phrases became part of our everyday vocabulary and our local heroes came forward when we needed them most.