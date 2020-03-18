West Herr reducing staff during coronavirus pandemic

(WIVB)- Another company is cutting back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Herr Auto Group sent the following statement to News 4 :

“Due to the consumer demand changes, we had to make a slight reduction in force today. The total affected individuals represent approximately 4% of our total employee base of over 2300. Every part-time and full-time employee (55 full-time employees) affected received a severance. Today was an incredibly difficult day for us all, but like so many we are faced with these incredibly difficult decisions.”

The company went on to say they are ” in unprecedented times right now and are doing the best they can to do what is best for our employees and our community.”