Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund awards $1 million to 35 nonprofit organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Western New York COVID-19 Community Respone Fund is awarding $1 million to 35 more nonprofit organizations.
Organizers of the response fund, including the John R. Oishei Foundation and the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, say they awarded $5.5 million, supporting 109 nonprofit organizations so far.
According to the Western New York COVID-19 Community Respone Fund, grants were awarded to organizations to organizations serving all eight Western New York counties addressing needs in the community, like food, housing, healthcare, childcare, mental health, transportation, and other emergency services as a result of the COVID crisis.
Officials tell us the response fund raised approximately $6.5 million from 40 local foundations and private companies, more than 30 community leaders, and approximately 1,600 people to date.
Here’s a list of the organizations who received a grant from the WNY COVID-19 Response Fund:
- African Heritage Economic Initiative
- Black Love Resists in the Rust
- Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers
- Council On Addiction Recovery Services (CAReS)
- Durham’s Baby Cafe DH
- Eight Days of Hope
- EPIC- Every Person Influences Children
- Family Justice Center of Erie County
- FeedHamburg
- Field & Fork Network
- Gateway-Longview
- Greater Buffalo United Association
- Hearts for the Homeless or WNY
- Heritage Christian Services
- Hope of Buffalo Inc.
- International Institute of Buffalo
- Kenmore Town of Tonawanda Meals on Wheels
- Kevin Guest House
- My Place Home for the Homeless
- New York Adult & Teen Challenge
- Oak Orchard Community Health
- OLV Human Services
- Partnership for the Public Good
- PATH (People Against Trafficking Humans)
- People Inc.
- Pinnacle Community Services
- Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York
- Plymouth Crossroads
- Response to Love Center
- Ronald McDonald House of Western New York
- Saving Grace Ministries
- Seneca Street Community Development Corporation
- Seneca-Babcock Community Association
- St. Simon’s Food Pantry & Soup Kitchen at The Genesis Center
- The Journey Church
Contributions to the fund can be made by clicking here.