Western New York COVID-19 Community Response Fund awards $1 million to 35 nonprofit organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Western New York COVID-19 Community Respone Fund is awarding $1 million to 35 more nonprofit organizations.

Organizers of the response fund, including the John R. Oishei Foundation and the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, say they awarded $5.5 million, supporting 109 nonprofit organizations so far.

According to the Western New York COVID-19 Community Respone Fund, grants were awarded to organizations to organizations serving all eight Western New York counties addressing needs in the community, like food, housing, healthcare, childcare, mental health, transportation, and other emergency services as a result of the COVID crisis.

Officials tell us the response fund raised approximately $6.5 million from 40 local foundations and private companies, more than 30 community leaders, and approximately 1,600 people to date.

Here’s a list of the organizations who received a grant from the WNY COVID-19 Response Fund:

African Heritage Economic Initiative

Black Love Resists in the Rust

Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers

Council On Addiction Recovery Services (CAReS)

Durham’s Baby Cafe DH

Eight Days of Hope

EPIC- Every Person Influences Children

Family Justice Center of Erie County

FeedHamburg

Field & Fork Network

Gateway-Longview

Greater Buffalo United Association

Hearts for the Homeless or WNY

Heritage Christian Services

Hope of Buffalo Inc.

International Institute of Buffalo

Kenmore Town of Tonawanda Meals on Wheels

Kevin Guest House

My Place Home for the Homeless

New York Adult & Teen Challenge

Oak Orchard Community Health

OLV Human Services

Partnership for the Public Good

PATH (People Against Trafficking Humans)

People Inc.

Pinnacle Community Services

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York

Plymouth Crossroads

Response to Love Center

Ronald McDonald House of Western New York

Saving Grace Ministries

Seneca Street Community Development Corporation

Seneca-Babcock Community Association

St. Simon’s Food Pantry & Soup Kitchen at The Genesis Center

The Journey Church

Contributions to the fund can be made by clicking here.