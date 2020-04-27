GM providing $80,000 in grants to support COVID-19 initiatives

FILE – This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. GM is pulling out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don’t produce adequate returns on investments, the company said in a statement Sunday, Feb. 17. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–General Motors is providing $80,000 in grant money to Western New York agencies.

Officials with the company say $50,000 will benefit the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund, and $30,000 will benefit the United Way of Greater Niagara to support COVID-19 response efforts.

The Tonawanda Engine Plant will provide the $50,000 to the community response fund, while the Lockport Components $30,000 grant will assure the 29 United Way funded agencies in Niagara County receive money to continue their service, according to GM.

“Now, more than ever, our priority remains keeping our employees, their families and our community safe and healthy,” said Gary Athoe, Interim Plant Director at the Tonawanda Engine Plant. “These grants will help to strengthen resilience in our Erie and Niagara county communities, and support those who are in need due to the impact of the coronavirus.”

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.