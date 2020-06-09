Western New York to receive additional CARES Act funding for COVID-19 recovery

(WIVB)–Western New York will receive more than $4.4 million in additional CARES Act aid to combat and recover from the pandemic, according to Congressman Brian Higgins.

He made the announcement today saying, “This federal funding, included in the CARES Act, is targeted to help communities address public health needs for people who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. The latest allocation brings the total awarded to Western New York for this purpose to over $10.5 million.”

The grant will be distributed to provide relief and assistance for homeless individuals and families in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, the Town of Tonawanda, and Erie County.

Higgins says homeless individuals are amongst the most vulnerable groups for infection and transmission of COVID-19, and this funding will help communities whose homeless populations are most severely at risk of being impacted by COVID-19.

Below is a look at how the funding will be distributed to local municipalities:

Buffalo: $2,942,601

Niagara Falls: $424,384

Town of Tonawanda: $360,334

Erie County: $680,472

