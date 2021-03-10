(WIVB) — Our community, our lives have changed in so many ways over this past difficult year. We’ve changed together during this pandemic, but each of us has a different view of what this year was like.

Look back and think about the images that define our year of COVID-19…

The way our view of the world closed in around us.

Our way of communicating changed…Our way of dressing…Our homes became true shelter…Our workplaces closed…Our classrooms became silent.

As you look back and think about these images, what will you remember?

Will you be gripped by the isolation and separation? The void where you once stood in the world?

And the overwhelming loss of loved ones, many, many loved ones so dear to us.

Or will you remember the outreach to others? The bravery and boldness in the face of extreme danger? The heroes who rose and answered the call?

Some people will look back and recall a sense of hope, and the creativity that got them through.

Times were frustrating for so many parents and children and yet, there was a resilience and a resolve to lift others in need.

Will this sad, difficult year remain in your memory shrouded in darkness or will there be some measure of lightness surrounding the pandemic.

The lightness that comes from reaching out and reaching upward toward better, brighter days.

Those days where we look deep inside and discover that hope prevails, and we have joined in spirit to lean forward and not back.

As a Western New Yorker who has weathered many, many tough times, what will you remember from our year of COVID-19?