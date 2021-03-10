Wheatfield woman hopes battle with COVID can educate, prevent others from going through what she did

(WIVB) — Nearly one year after testing positive for COVID-19, a Wheatfield woman is hoping her story can educate and prevent others from going through what she did.

This very week last year, Shannon Panaro went to an event that she says changed her life. A benefit where she believes she contracted COVID-19.

“I feel like I was getting some symptoms a few days later. I really didn’t get really sick until a few weeks later I went in the hospital.”

Besides shortness of breath, Panaro says the morning of her husband’s birthday she had such an intense pain in her shoulder, she couldn’t move.

Her family took her to Urgent Care, where doctors quickly realized she needed greater care.

“They requested an ambulance to go to Kenmore Mercy so that’s when they said it was indicative of COVID, so that’s when the shock started to set in,” Panaro said.

She spent days in the hospital where she ultimately tested positive for COVID-19. During that time, she found it difficult to stay positive – so she turned to making videos for YouTube, documenting her experience to educate others.

“I couldn’t believe it happened to me, and I wanted people to know what was happening and what it felt like because it was so scary to me,” Panaro said. “I considered myself pretty healthy. I had smoked since I was a teenager but I was trying to get away from that by vaping but obviously, that’s not very good for you as well so that could have been a factor as well but I don’t know for sure. Everything else with me was fine.”

Now, nearly a year later, and Panaro says despite what she went through, she feels blessed knowing it could have been much worse.

“Being wheeled into the hospital, directly into the ICU unit, and seeing literally what you see on tv where every single room was someone on a vent, it impacted me.”