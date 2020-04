BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–News 4’s Luke Moretti spoke with a local infectious disease expert about the latest developments, including some new symptoms starting to surface in some individuals.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Thomas Russo says when it comes to masks it’s a two-way street.

Russo, who’s with the Jacobs School of Medicine at the University at Buffalo says if you’re not infected and you’re wearing a mask, that will afford some protection if you come in close contact with another person.