While COVID numbers statewide are dropping, we’re not out of the woods yet, Cuomo says

(WIVB)–As many New Yorkers are ready to get back to work, Governor Cuomo says while the statewide numbers are dropping, we’re not out of the woods yet.

He says he understands many people are ready for the state to reopen but he says it’s not that easy.

Cuomo says he’s trying to take a regional approach by working with neighboring states such as New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware.

the governor says they’re planning and different numbers in certain areas will call for a different strategy.

And he adds if one area of the state reopens people could travel from other areas and that runs the risk of the virus spreading.

Several groups are pushing for Cuomo to begin to reopen certain areas of the state including Western New York.

Those groups are planning a sort of rally for people to drive around Niagara Square in Buffalo.

That’s scheduled for Monday morning at 11:30 a.m.