1  of  4
Coronavirus
More than 75,000 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in New York See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 10 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 326 active closings. Click for more details.

While number of coronavirus cases grow in Erie County, dozens are recovering from the virus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Another number on the county’s interactive map is growing too.

At least 53 people have recovered from the virus.

But since there is no current treatment or vaccine for the virus, what does it mean for someone to recover?

Dr. Thomas Russo says it typically takes about two weeks for symptoms to run its course.

Russo also says of those who have recovered, many of them may have been in the hospital.

But he says someone having recovered from the virus is determined mostly by symptoms and not a test.

That specific test is being developed around the world and its accuracy is currently being assessed, according to Dr. Russo.

Russo says the projected number of deaths nationwide is still a concern, but he says he believes the number of people recovering from the virus will grow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss