While number of coronavirus cases grow in Erie County, dozens are recovering from the virus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Another number on the county’s interactive map is growing too.

At least 53 people have recovered from the virus.

But since there is no current treatment or vaccine for the virus, what does it mean for someone to recover?

Dr. Thomas Russo says it typically takes about two weeks for symptoms to run its course.

Russo also says of those who have recovered, many of them may have been in the hospital.

But he says someone having recovered from the virus is determined mostly by symptoms and not a test.

That specific test is being developed around the world and its accuracy is currently being assessed, according to Dr. Russo.

Russo says the projected number of deaths nationwide is still a concern, but he says he believes the number of people recovering from the virus will grow.