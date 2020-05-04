While numbers in Erie County are on a slight downward trend, May 15th reopening seems unlikely, Poloncarz says

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The number of hospitalizations, ICU beds needed, and ICU airway assists are all down in Erie County.

Now, those numbers are only on a slight downward trend but officials say any lower numbers are good numbers.

Case numbers are not low enough to reopen as of yet.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he does not think this region of the state will be opening on May 15th the date previously suggested as a possibility by Governor Cuomo.

Officials are reminding people to keep wearing their masks and maintain social distancing.