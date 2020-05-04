While summer is weeks away, local summer camp leaders figuring out if there will be camp this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Summer may still be weeks away but local summer camp leaders are still figuring out if they’ll have camp this year.

News 4 looked into what options YMCA Buffalo is considering.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara summer camps are scheduled to start the last week of June. That’s if they have camp this year.

Currently, the YMCA has child care for essential workers at eight locations throughout Western New York.

Penny Snell at YMCA Buffalo Niagara says they’re waiting to hear if the health department will issue camp permits this year.

She says the health department is waiting for recommendations from the CDC on how to maintain social distancing should summer camps be allowed.

Snell says if they can have camp there will be major changes such as no field trips.

She says she understands parents are under a lot of stress but asks for your patience.

They hope to know more information by the end of the month.