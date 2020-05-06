While waiting for Erie County to hit more state reopen goals, Niagara County will start reopen plan

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County wants to hit the ground running when Western New York reopens.

Officials addressed the governor’s metrics today that decide when a region in New York can unpause.

Those include dropping COVID cases and deaths, a lot of hospital space, astock pile of medical equipment, and the ability to test and trace thousands of people for coronavirus.

Niagara County officials say they’re hitting more of those metrics than other parts of Western New York but they noted Erie County will lead the charge on when it’s time to reopen.

Officials say while they wait for Erie County to hit those goals they’ll start planning to reopen safely and efficiently.