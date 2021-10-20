White House prepares to roll out vaccines for children 5 to 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The White House is rolling out plans to get vaccines in the arms of children, saying they have enough shots to vaccinate every child ages five to eleven should federal health officials extend eligibility.

The FDA’s independent advisory committee is expected to meet Oct. 26, and the CDC’s independent advisory committee will meet Nov. 2. Should they authorize emergency use of the vaccine for children in this age range, White House officials said the shots will be available at doctors offices, pharmacies and school or community clinics.

“I think access is key. I think being in pediatricians offices is key because they can ask their pediatricians what they think, why they recommend this vaccination,” said Dr. Richard Charles, Chief Medical Officer of General Physician, PC.

The vaccine would be a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine currently being administered to those 12 and older.

“For children who are smaller in that age range – they certainly weigh less – this would be a reduced dose that would produce a similar amount of immunity that’s felt to be protective in adults,” Dr. Charles said.

The White House announced they will launch a campaign to educate parents on the vaccine, and that pediatricians and community leaders will use social media and visit high risk areas to speak with families.