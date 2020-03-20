WHO doesn’t recommend against ibuprofen if you have COVID-19 symptoms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The World Health Organization (WHO) doesn’t recommend against using ibuprofen if you have symptoms of coronavirus.

The organization has been consulting with doctors treating COVID-19 patients as rumors fly that people should not take the drug.

In an infographic shared by the Erie County Department of Health, the WHO said it is “not aware of reports of any negative effects of ibuprofen, beyond the usual known side effects that limit its use in certain populations.”

They added “WHO is not aware of published clinical or population-based data on this topic.”