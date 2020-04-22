Why Erie County is no longer reporting COVID-19 recoveries

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– In a press conference Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addressed why the county is no longer reporting coronavirus recoveries on its website.

The previous numbers came from people who self-reported that they had recovered.

Epidemiologists decided to stop reporting this number because they couldn’t confirm for sure someone actually recovered without a second test.

Poloncarz added that some people were showing up to hospitals after they reported they had recovered. He said if the county can get to the point where people can receive a second test than it will bring that number back.

