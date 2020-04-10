Williamsville couple thankful to be back home after being hospitalized for COVID-19

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Paul and Elizabeth Bittar tell us they are still on the mend, but have come out of this stronger. They’re both recovering after a tough fight against coronavirus.

Paul Bittar started feeling something was off around the middle of March. He had just started working from home when he developed flu-like symptoms, and his wife Elizabeth wasn’t far behind.

But then things took a turn for the worst. Paul initially drove himself to the emergency room, and after speaking with her primary care doctor, Elizabeth was admitted as well, leaving their two sons in the care of her aunt.

While in the hospital, the couple says it was a surreal experience. One of the worst parts was not knowing if and when they would get better.

The doctors and nurses had to be covered head to toe, and because they were constantly changing supplies, at times they had to decide whether it was worth going into a room.

Paul was discharged first with Elizabeth a few days behind. Although still recovering, they’re gaining strength and are now reflecting on the past few weeks.

After returning home from the hospital, the couple has tried to return back to life as normal as they can. Both say it has been important for their mental health to move forward.