Williamsville CSD closing outdoor fields, tracks, courts, and playgrounds to prevent COVID-19 spread

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Williamsville Central School District Superintendent Scott Martzloff is reminding parents, students, and athletes all practices and games are also canceled at this time with Governor Cuomo closing schools until April 29.

All of the district’s outdoor fields, tracks, courts, and playgrounds are closed effective today as officials continue to adhere to social distancing.

Martzloff says the move is to do their due diligence to help stop the spread of COVID-19 after being in contact with local health officials.

