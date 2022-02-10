With end to mask mandate, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin shares how NYS is still fighting COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you have questions about the newly lifted mask mandate for businesses in New York? On Thursday morning, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin joined us on Wake Up! to discuss it.
During his appearance, Lt. Gov. Benjamin also shared his thoughts on stopping illegal guns from reaching the state in wake of the recent shooting and stabbing at McKinley High School.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
