With Thanksgiving coming up, public officials say it’s an individual decision when it comes to travel

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Well, it’s amazing to think that air travel is still down 87% at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The only silver lining in that is that construction workers have managed to move months ahead on a $65 million expansion project like this new baggage turnstile and some of the things they showed us upstairs like new gates and new administrative offices which are five months ahead of schedule.

With Thanksgiving coming up we spoke with some public officials about whether people should travel or shouldn’t. The consensus is, it’s an individual decision.

Senator Tim Kennedy says, “I think the most important thing is they take precautions, follow science, they protect themselves and their families no matter what they’re doing whether they’re traveling or not.”

“My hope would be people continue to exercise good judgment about what is necessary to keep them and their families safe. So whatever people decide to do, please enjoy it. We have a lot to be thankful for,” Congressman Brian Higgins said.