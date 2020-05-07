WNY continuing to expand COVID testing with several new testing sites popping up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York is continuing to expand its testing capabilities.

This all comes just one day after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced anyone in the county, symptomatic or not, can get tested for COVID-19.

Several testing sites continue to pop up.

The most recent being on the East Side of Buffalo in the 14215 zip code where a majority of the county’s COVID cases are. This is through a partnership with Quest Diagnostics.

People we spoke with today say it was important to fight to bring testing to this area, especially as officials push for more testing.

Today Kaleida Health also announced its expanding testing to the general public who may be interested or needs testing for COVID-19. You will need a prescription from your primary care doctor to be tested.