WNY COVID-19 hospitalizations slightly increase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The past couple days have seen a very slight uptick in western New York’s COVID-19 hospitalizations.

After a steady fall started to become noticeable in May, the trend continued throughout most of June, with numbers moving far away from the three-digit peaks.

The amount of people hospitalized in western New York had not been in the 40s since late March, but it dropped back down to 49 on June 19.

After reaching this week’s low of 41 on Sunday, the number rose to 45 on Monday, then 47 on Tuesday.

The Finger Lakes’ hospitalization count has been decreasing steadily since the start of June, with just a few small upward movements that were followed by more dips.

As of Tuesday, 94 people in that region were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Looking at New York as a whole, 1,071 people were hospitalized, as of Tuesday. The state’s overall number has been dropping since mid-April.

