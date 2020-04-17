1  of  3
Coronavirus
WNY Heroes hands out meals to workers at New York State Veterans Home

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York Heroes teamed up with local restaurants to hand out prime rib lunches and pizza to workers at the New York State Veterans Home.

The meals were delivered in bags decorated by local students with messages thanking doctors and nurses for their hard work during this difficult time.

WNY Heroes say it will also be donating 35 sheets of pizza to the Buffalo and Batavia VA Hospitals.

The organization says it will also provide lunch to staff at the Genessee County Veterans Services Office.

