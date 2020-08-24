WNY raises “caution flag” during COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Cuomo used a Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, appearance on public radio to offer the failure of New York to institute a statewide mask mandate earlier as an example of a lesson for other states. “I was the first person in the nation to do masks. I should have done masks earlier,” Cuomo said on WAMC. “That would have made a dramatic difference. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says western New York is raising a “caution flag” in the fight against the coronavirus.

For six days straight, the rate of positive tests in the region has been above one percent, even though the overall rate in the state has stayed lower than that.

Gov. Cuomo says the five-day average of new, daily cases for the western New York region is 63, which is up from 34 a week ago.

He says the increase in cases has been driven by a number of different factors:

Clusters at a steel plant in Erie County, and a food processing factory in Chautauqua County

New cases at two nursing homes

Pre-hospital procedure screening

Testing of seasonal labor at farms

