WNY Rapid Testing extends COVID-19 clinic hours for holidays

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — People are lining up to get a COVID test as they get ready to spend the holiday weekend with their families.

Here’s what you need to know.

Western New York rapid testing is extending its hours. These sites are in Buffalo, Amherst, Williamsville, Niagara Falls and the Buffalo Niagara Airport.

They will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Officials say they’ve seen a big jump in people who wanted to get tested.

On Christmas Eve (12/24/21), the following WNY Rapid Testing locations will be open:

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (near baggage claim), 9 a.m. – 1 a.m. (Note: you do not have to be an air traveler to use this location) Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls, NY, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Buffalo Niagara Marriott, Millersport Highway in Amherst, NY, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Former Protocol restaurant, Transit Rd in Williamsville, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Peace Bridge, Buffalo, NY, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

On Christmas Day (12/25/21), the following WNY Rapid Testing locations will be open:

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (near baggage claim), 9 a.m. – 1 a.m. (Note: you do not have to be an air traveler to use this location.) Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls, NY, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Buffalo Niagara Marriott, Amherst, NY, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On New Year’s Eve (12/31/21), the following WNY Rapid Testing locations will be open:

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (near baggage claim), 9 a.m. – 1 a.m. (Note: you do not have to be an air traveler to use this location.) Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls, NY, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Buffalo Niagara Marriott, Millersport Highway, Amherst, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Former Protocol restaurant, Transit Rd in Williamsville, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Peace Bridge, Buffalo, NY, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

On New Year’s Day (1/1/22), the following WNY Rapid Testing locations will be open: