1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County leaders give an update on local coronavirus cases Daily coronavirus update – reports from around the country to help separate fact from fiction
Closings
There are currently 275 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus

Class of 2020

Open 4 Business

Help 4 WNY

WNY sees drop in hospitalizations, but admissions jump in Erie County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in western New York are continuing to decrease, but Erie County is seeing a new spike in admissions.

The graph below shows a jump in admissions this week, while discharges have sharply dropped.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he is trying to learn more about “the discrepancy between graphs.”

(All images on this page were shared by Poloncarz on Twitter Friday morning)

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss