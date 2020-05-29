WNY sees drop in hospitalizations, but admissions jump in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in western New York are continuing to decrease, but Erie County is seeing a new spike in admissions.

The graph below shows a jump in admissions this week, while discharges have sharply dropped.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he is trying to learn more about “the discrepancy between graphs.”

(All images on this page were shared by Poloncarz on Twitter Friday morning)

