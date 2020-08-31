WNY still flying “caution flag”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York’s most recent positive test rate for COVID-19 is two percent — more than twice the state’s overall total of 0.9 percent.

Because of this rate and an increase in hospitalizations, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the “caution flag” is still flying here.

“We need a real alert in western New York, and we’re going to continue testing,” Cuomo says. Rapid testing at eight sites in the region will continue through Wednesday.

Overall, 66,000 tests were administered in the state on Sunday. 418 people are hospitalized, which is the lowest number of hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic reached its height.

One person died because of COVID-19 on Sunday.

A handful of cases have recently been identified at local colleges, and Cuomo says that what we’re seeing there will be replicated in schools as they prepare to reopen.

