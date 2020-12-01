WNY still highest infection rate in state, latest update puts region at 7.2%

(WIVB)–All eyes are still on Western New York, in the fight against COVID-19.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says our region still has the highest daily positivity rate in the state.

The most recent number is 7.2%.

The governor warned cases will continue to rise through the month of December.

He doesn’t think they’ll reach a stable point until January.

He continued to make pleas to the feds for more funding for a vaccine, once one is approved.

Cuomo also warns there will be issues getting the vaccine to undeserved communities.

