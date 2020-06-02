WNY takes step forward to Phase Two of reopening

(WIVB)–Western New York has taken a step forward to Phase Two of reopening.

The governor gave the green light to move forward today.

Here’s a look at the businesses that can open up now:

Offices

Real estate

In-store retail

Vehicle sales

Retail rental repair and cleaning

Commercial building management

Hair salons and barbers.

Indoor mall areas are still closed and restaurants are still take-out and delivery only.

Indoor movie theaters and gyms are closed.

Governor Cuomo added summer day camps can open on June 29 but there’s no decision on “sleepaway camps” in New York State.