WNY’s 7-day average COVID positivity rate is highest in NY

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York has a higher 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate than any other region in the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this during a visit to Buffalo’s Northland Workforce Training Center Friday morning. The news came after he signed a bill that makes it so Internet providers must offer a low-cost option for lower-income families.

MORE | NYS to require Internet providers to provide $15/month option for low-income families

As of Thursday, western New York is the only region in the state with a 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate above 4 percent, and it’s close to five. The specific number is 4.93 percent.

This is a stark contrast from the Southern Tier’s 7-day average positivity rate of 0.81 percent, and well above the Finger Lakes’ rate of 3.09 percent.

The Finger Lakes aren’t far off from the state’s 7-day average of 3.04 percent, which is the lowest the number has been since November 25. To compare, the 7-day state average on January 4 was 7.94 percent.

More than 8 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 5.3 million are fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, 43 New Yorkers died as a result of COVID-19. The day’s positivity rate was 2.81 percent.

Hospitalizations saw their lowest number since November 30 on Thursday, at 3,884.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories