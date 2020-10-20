WNY’s latest positivity rate is 1.2 percent

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference for the media to give an update on COVID-19 numbers across the state.

One worrisome spot is Cortland County, which has a 7% rate of infection on Monday.

The rest of the state has an overall infection rate of 1.2%.

The so-called microclusters or red zones of Rockland County, Orange County, and Brooklyn, have an infection rate of 2.9%. When those numbers are compared to the rest of the United States, 48 states have a higher infection rate than New York State.

Incredible context:



NY, once the world’s epicenter of COVID, has the 3rd lowest rate of positivity 8 months into this fight pic.twitter.com/gb2CK3oO83 — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) October 19, 2020

Below is a breakdown of infection rates by region:

New York City: 1.3%

Capital District: 0.8%

Central New York: 2.1%

Finger Lakes: 1.4%

Long Island: 0.9%

Mid-Hudson Valley: 1.7%

Mohawk Valley: 0.4%

North Country: 1.3%

Southern Tier: 1.8%

Western New York: 1.2%

Orange County: 1.8%

Rockland County: 2%

Kings County: 1.4%

Cortland County: 7%

According to Cuomo, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death of Americans. Coronavirus has killed more Americans this year than stroke, lower respiratory disease, diabetes, kidney disease, and Alzheimer’s.

As of Tuesday, 43 states are now on the travel advisory list, including Connecticut and New Jersey, but Gov. Cuomo says quarantining these states would not be practical.

He is proposing changes to the rules, and says he’ll be speaking to the governors of those states.