Wyoming County officials report their first confirmed case of COVID-19 since June 8.

The total in the county is now 85 positive cases.

According to officials, there have still only been five COVID-related deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID in Wyoming County by the numbers:

You can find the County Health Department’s COVID-19 Case Tracker by clicking here.

