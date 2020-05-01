Wyoming County Community Health System resuming elective surgeries Monday

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Wyoming County Community Health System plans to resume elective surgeries on Monday.

According to officials, the decision follows state and regional orders along with the Department of Health directives.

Dr. Paul Mason, Orthopaedic Surgeon, and Chief Medical Officer says, “We have taken unprecedented measures to protect the safety of our patients, healthcare workers, and community as a whole.”

Wyoming County officials say each person should consider the risks associated with surgery related to their circumstances in these uncertain times.

“We believe with the consideration of all sources of guidance, we have minimized the risk, allowing us to return to providing the level of high-quality care that the community has enjoyed in the past and expects in the future,” county health officials said in a release Friday.

